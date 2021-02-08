367 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

