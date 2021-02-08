3,424 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,156,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $265.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.