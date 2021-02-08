3,419 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

