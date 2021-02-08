3,355 Shares in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

DRIV stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

