$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $3.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $7.47 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $49.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of AVEO opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

