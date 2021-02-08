2,880 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 0.5% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.40. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,992. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.78 and a 200 day moving average of $280.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.