267,513 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

