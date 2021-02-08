2,624 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.