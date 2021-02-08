236 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.81 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

