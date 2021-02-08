2,335 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.85. 92,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

