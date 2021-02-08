22,293 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.