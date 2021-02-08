$217.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post sales of $217.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.30 million and the highest is $219.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $221.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $837.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $838.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $950.84 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $971.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. 992,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

