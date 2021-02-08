2,100 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Herc by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Herc by 284.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

