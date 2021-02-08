$21.82 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $21.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $80.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.77 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $118.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,418 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $825.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.