2,074 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Signature Bank by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $182.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $188.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

