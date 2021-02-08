2,016 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

