186,978 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 186,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 486.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,338. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

