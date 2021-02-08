1,399 Shares in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 80.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

