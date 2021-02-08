1,193 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -595.57.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

