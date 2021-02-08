1,154 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of D opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,687.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

