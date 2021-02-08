11,339 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,185,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,119 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 47,751 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

