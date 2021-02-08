105 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $356.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

