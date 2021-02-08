10,457 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.20 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.