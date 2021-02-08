10,457 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.20 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.