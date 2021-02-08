$1.29 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $2.16. XOMA posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $223,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,430 shares in the company, valued at $436,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $168,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $483.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.26.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

