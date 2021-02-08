$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 194,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

