$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.84. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 759,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.