$0.89 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.93. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

