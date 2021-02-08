$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.94. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,548. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 214.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

