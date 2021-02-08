-$0.37 EPS Expected for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

Several research analysts have commented on MTCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

