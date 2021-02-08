$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

