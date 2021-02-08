$0.32 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 7,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,575. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.