$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

