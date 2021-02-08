-$0.28 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.44). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $505.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.