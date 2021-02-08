$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 1,095,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

