-$0.14 EPS Expected for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIO.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. 890,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,284,469. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.