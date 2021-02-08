-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

FUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.