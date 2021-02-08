$0.11 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. CEVA posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,078.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

