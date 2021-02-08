$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HealthStream stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

