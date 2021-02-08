-$0.02 EPS Expected for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

PS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

