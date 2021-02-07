Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.64.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $359.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

