Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

