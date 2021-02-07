Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

