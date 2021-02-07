ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.56. ZTE shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 6,836 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

