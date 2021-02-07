ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

ZIX stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZIX by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in ZIX by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 178,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 83,378 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZIX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

