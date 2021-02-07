Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $161.96, with a volume of 15677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.73.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

