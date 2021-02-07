Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $119.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

