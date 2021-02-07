ZeuxCoin Price Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $323,262.32 and $16,299.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

