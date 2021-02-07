ZEON Trading Up 157.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 157.2% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $20.68 million and $156,230.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.01190725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.49 or 0.06185696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.