ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $219.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $866,131.96 and approximately $219.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00331515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000243 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008786 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

