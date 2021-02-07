Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0331 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $749,992.10 and approximately $384.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00434554 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00155018 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002166 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

